Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley joins Caring Homes staff on the roof of Tarring Manor for topping out ceremony

Tarring Manor is being built on the site of The Priory, in South Street, Tarring, to provide high-quality residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 75 residents.

Caring Homes, one of the UK’s leading national networks of care homes, said the home will create more than 100 job opportunities as it strives to attract people into the care sector with its award-winning training and development programmes.

Sir Peter joined representatives from Caring Homes at the ceremony to mark the successful completion of the structural phase. He and the other guests were invited on a tour around the site and viewed plans for the interiors before ascending to the roof for the official topping out.

Sir Peter Bottomley with representatives from the Caring Homes team at Tarring Manor for the topping out ceremony

Sir Peter gave a toast and speech commending the build so far, as well as thanking staff for their contribution and dedication to the care sector.

He said: “I am delighted to have been invited to the topping out of Tarring Manor and I am sure the residents will enjoy living here as much as I have enjoyed my visit.”

The care home is set to feature a bistro, cinema, hair salon and an orangery, along with a roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

Julie Mason, care services and operations director, said: "It’s just brilliant to see Tarring Manor begin to take shape. Meeting the needs of our elderly residents is crucial and I’m over the moon that we’ll be able to provide this to our local community. Myself and the team here are very much looking forward to welcoming our first residents to the home in 2023.”

