​​A centre dedicated to Iyengar yoga is celebrating 30 years in business in Worthing and offering free taster sessions to mark International Yoga Day.

Just Yoga, in Marine Place, was opened in 1993 and the current proprietor, Melanie Palmer, has been involved since the start.

She started practising Iyengar yoga in 1990, originally to help with a problematic back. As her back grew stronger, her interest turned to the educational process of yoga and she was inspired to start teacher training in 1998.

There are classes every day and students of all ages and abilities are welcome – the oldest regular student is aged 92!

There are classes every day at Just Yoga in Worthing and students of all ages and abilities are welcome

Free taster sessions are running on June 10 and July 9, plus various other special workshops and events. There will be a 30 Ways to Trikonasana session on June 25, planting the Just Yoga garden on the promenade on June 11, an evening of kirtan music on July 29 and a celebratory dinner in September.

Hilary Leeves, a Iyengar yoga teacher, said: "We’re really proud of how much the centre means to our students and how beneficial yoga is to body and mind.

"Just Yoga is located in the heart of Worthing, a stone's throw from the Pier. We opened in 1993 and have always been a specialist Iyengar yoga dedicated centre. Everyone is welcome at the centre, we have classes suitable for all abilities that run throughout the year. We pride ourselves on being a friendly and inclusive centre. It's important to us our students experience the joy of yoga and acquire a good depth of understanding.

"Our aim is to help our students to improve their health both physically and mentally, through the practise of yoga. We have classes for beginners, general classes, advanced classes, a chair yoga class for those needing extra support, and workshops.

Mary, the oldest regular user at Just Yoga at 92 years old

"The Worthing studio has been specifically designed for yoga and is fully equipped. Iyengar yoga is known for its emphasis on alignment, precision and gaining a depth of knowledge of the asanas (postures). BKS Iyengar pioneered the use of yoga props, including mats, blocks, bolsters, belts and bricks, to enable correct alignment and safe practice for people of all abilities."

Benefits of practising Iyengar yoga are said to include good health and sense of wellbeing, strength and stamina, mobility and flexibility, posture and sense of balance, vitality and self-confidence, ability to deal with stress, improved concentration, pain reduction and better sleep.

Visit www.justyoga.co.uk for more information.