Yappily - the Hastings based start-up that's taking the dog world by storm

Yappily is a directory which unites different dog care services across the UK.
By Stephen BaileyContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Bridging the gap between dog owners and ethical, qualified dog care businesses, Yappily emerges as the new trusted name in the pet care sector.

Based in Hastings, this innovative directory stands out by ensuring every listed business not only offers premium services but also upholds the highest standards of ethics and qualifications.

"In a market where trust is paramount, Yappily acts as a reliable mediator. We prioritise connecting dog owners with businesses that aren't just credible but also operate with integrity and expertise, vetting every single business that applies"

Yappily

Yappily’s unique core values include;

  • Trust and Ethics: Listing only businesses that adhere to ethical practices.
  • Verification of Qualifications: Ensuring all businesses possess the necessary qualifications and expertise.
  • User-Centric Approach: Created with dogs and their owners needs at the forefront.

About Yappily: Yappily is a dog care directory meticulously crafted to connect dog owners with ethical and qualified dog businesses. Nestled in Hastings, East Sussex, Yappily is on a mission to elevate the dog care experience by prioritising trust, quality, and ethics. Discover the Yappily difference at www.yappily.co.uk

