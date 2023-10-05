Yappily - the Hastings based start-up that's taking the dog world by storm
Bridging the gap between dog owners and ethical, qualified dog care businesses, Yappily emerges as the new trusted name in the pet care sector.
Based in Hastings, this innovative directory stands out by ensuring every listed business not only offers premium services but also upholds the highest standards of ethics and qualifications.
"In a market where trust is paramount, Yappily acts as a reliable mediator. We prioritise connecting dog owners with businesses that aren't just credible but also operate with integrity and expertise, vetting every single business that applies"
Yappily’s unique core values include;
- Trust and Ethics: Listing only businesses that adhere to ethical practices.
- Verification of Qualifications: Ensuring all businesses possess the necessary qualifications and expertise.
- User-Centric Approach: Created with dogs and their owners needs at the forefront.
