Yapton man fined £2,700 after refusing to move 11 vehicles from his back garden

Mr Nigel Bickle, of Bilsham Road, in Yapton appeared at Worthing Magistrates Court on April 12 2023, where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the terms of an enforcement notice relating to the number of vehicles stored at a dwelling. This story dates back several years, when the council originally served the notice all the way back in 2014, an appeal was made in opposition, but the planning inspectorate upheld the original notice in 2015.

Mr Bickle failed to comply with the notice by the relevant date and, in 2016, the council removed 11 vehicles from the rear of his property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case evolved further in 2021, when Arun District Council officers were notified of a potential new breach of the notice. After investigating the situation, they were satisfied a breach was taking place and the owners were asked to comply with the notice.

When that didn’t happen, further investigations took place and the owners were prosecuted. The court process began last summer, and concluded shortly after the guilty plea.

Mr Bickle was fined £2,700, together with costs of £5,000 and a victim surcharge of £190. Karl Roberts Arun District Council Dirtector of Growth said: ““It is always unfortunate when the only way left to resolve an issue is through the courts, but when a clear breach of Planning has happened and significant harm is caused, we won’t hesitate to take necessary action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad