Yeomans Mazda Bexhill added to Mazda UK's dealership network

Famous as the birthplace of British motorsport, Bexhill-on-Sea has a long association with the automobile that dates all the way back to that first race in 1902 and now Mazda is delighted to have an exciting new retail presence in this famous coastal town.

Welcoming Yeomans to the Mazda UK dealership network, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “we are delighted to welcome Yeomans to the Mazda dealership family. They are a group that delivers outstanding performance with their existing partners and their ‘built on trust’ customer promise aligns perfectly with Mazda’s customer-focused approach to both sales and after sales.” Adding, “it’s also a particularly exciting time for Yeomans to join the Mazda retail network, as over the next year we will launch the all-new Mazda CX-5 and the fully electric Mazda6e.

The new Yeomans Mazda Bexhill site will feature the complete line-up of Mazda’s award-winning models. From the 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 to the all-new Mazda CX-80 flagship SUV and the effervescent Mazda MX-5 sports car, customers can explore Mazda’s advanced Skyactiv Technology and signature Kodo Design philosophy, with knowledgeable staff on hand to offer guidance and arrange test drives.

In addition, Yeomans Mazda Bexhill will offer customers an extensive inventory of Mazda-approved pre-owned vehicles, each rigorously inspected to meet Mazda’s exacting standards.

Commenting on the new partnership, James Smith, Managing Director and Chairman of Yeomans Group, said: “I am pleased to start our new partnership with Mazda UK on the Sussex Coast. It is great to bring such an iconic brand back to the area after a short absence. Local Mazda customers will be greeted by familiar faces in our new dealership in Bexhill on Sea that have many years of combined experience with Mazda in the local area,” Adding, “Mazda is a brand that we at Yeomans have long admired and I’m confident that the new partnership will continue to grow in the future”.

For more information on Mazda’s award- winning range, visit the Yeomans Mazda Bexhill showroom at 5-7 Beeching Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 3LG. To book a test drive or speak with a representative, call 01424 863006 - www.mazda.co.uk/dealer/yeomans-mazda/home/.

