Young managers going far at Wimpy Eastbourne

Two teenagers impressed their boss so much that they have been promoted to joint restaurant managers at the youthful age of 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiff Tasker and Alfie Coleiro joined the team at Wimpy Eastbourne as part-time waiting staff when the restaurant opened in 2022.

Through hard work and “going the extra mile”, Tiff and Alfie won the support of Wimpy area manager Nick Egan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said: “Alfie and Tiff started working with us when we opened the new Eastbourne restaurant in November 2022 and both have progressed through the ranks.

Wimpy Eastbourne managers Tiff and Alfie

“They are very organised and run the restaurant very smoothly. Their 15-strong workforce are engaged and there is a great team spirit,” Nick said. “Alfie and Tiff have a strong work ethic and great attitude.”

Tiff and Alfie have steered Wimpy Eastbourne to second place for two years’ running in the area finals for the annual Wimpy of the Year competition – missing out on the top spot by just half a point.

“They have both done incredibly well and I am very proud of their achievements,” Nick said. “They were so close to winning the competition and I am confident it will spur them on to meet and overcome new challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiff said she was grateful for the start at Wimpy Eastbourne and had her sights set on new horizons.

The Wimpy Eastbourne team ready for the start of the day

“Once I have learnt everything I can from jointly running this branch, I have my sights set on taking on a Wimpy franchise,” Tiff said. “There will be many new skills to learn, but I love a challenge.”

Alfie also plans to stay loyal to Wimpy. “They gave me a great start in my career and I plan to stay here for the foreseeable future. I love working here. Every day is different and brings a new set of challenges. Bring it on!”

Wimpy Eastbourne is part of The Beacon shopping centre. General Manager Mark Powell said the restaurant was a great addition to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when Eastbourne was home to the town’s first Wimpy, and was sorry to see it close,” Mark said. “But when a brand new Wimpy restaurant opened here in 2022, I was delighted. It is a very popular venue and adds to the wonderful food offers we have in The Beacon.”