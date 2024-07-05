Young vegan restaurant owner celebrates one-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Bexhill College Business student is celebrating the first anniversary of her vegan restaurant - aged just 22.

Since Chloe Wilkinson opened The Good Grub, her vegan eatery in Compton Street, Eastbourne, she has welcomed thousands of customers.

The Good Grub has also been accepted as a vendor for Vegan Campout, the largest vegan festival in the UK. This led Chloe to purchase a food truck, sporting pink cow-like spots on the exterior and somewhat surprisingly named MooMoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I honestly never intended it to be ironic, I just love pink and cow print,” said Chloe.

Chloe inside her food truck 'MooMoo'

The truck has already catered at multiple local events and will even feature on an upcoming TV series.

Chloe thrived in the engaging learning environment at the college and developed her employability skills by participating in many extra-curricular activities. She was even selected to attend the WildHearts Global Entrepreneurial Leaders Summit in 2019.

Things have now turned full circle with Chloe providing advice and guidance to the current crop of business students, as well as being one of the presenters on the college’s innovative work-related learning programme.

Nicola Garstang, Head of Business at the College commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chloe always displayed the drive and ingenuity to succeed in business, and I’m not surprised she has built the success she has today. We are incredibly appreciative that she continues to support our current students by devoting time in her busy schedule.”

Chloe’s journey into the local hospitality sector started after transitioning to vegan food during the Covid lockdowns, when she began to share photos of her vegan meals to Instagram. This quickly gained a lot of attention and led to interesting collaboration opportunities from brands such as Pizza Express, BeSaucy, and Karma Cola.

In January 2022, she began working for a vegan pub in Hastings after their chef left and the eight months there sparked her aspiration to open her own vegan eatery. Chloe had tested different vegan recipes throughout her time at the pub and had perfected them by the time she was ready to start out on her own.

Having worked on pop-up stands across Hastings and Bexhill, it was suggested to Chloe that she take advantage of a vacant restaurant in Eastbourne that had recently come onto the market. After working countless hours of overtime, some frugal lifestyle choices and scraping together all her savings, she managed to generate the funds to acquire the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After sending her mum a text with her plan at 2am, they sat down together the next day when her parents gave her their overwhelming support for the new venture.

After a couple of months of planning, redecorating, and sourcing ingredients, The Good Grub opened its doors on 1 July last year, as the only 100% vegan restaurant in Eastbourne.

Chloe said: “There have been many trials and tribulations. There’s been the inevitable smashing of glasses, the constant learning curve of managing a business and welcoming the countless numbers of customers that dine with us, and I even rescued a baby seagull from our basement courtyard!”

You can catch Chloe and MooMoo soon at the Beach Life Festival from July 12 to 14 and at Airbourne from August 15 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad