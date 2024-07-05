Young vegan restaurant owner celebrates one-year anniversary
Since Chloe Wilkinson opened The Good Grub, her vegan eatery in Compton Street, Eastbourne, she has welcomed thousands of customers.
The Good Grub has also been accepted as a vendor for Vegan Campout, the largest vegan festival in the UK. This led Chloe to purchase a food truck, sporting pink cow-like spots on the exterior and somewhat surprisingly named MooMoo.
“I honestly never intended it to be ironic, I just love pink and cow print,” said Chloe.
The truck has already catered at multiple local events and will even feature on an upcoming TV series.
Chloe thrived in the engaging learning environment at the college and developed her employability skills by participating in many extra-curricular activities. She was even selected to attend the WildHearts Global Entrepreneurial Leaders Summit in 2019.
Things have now turned full circle with Chloe providing advice and guidance to the current crop of business students, as well as being one of the presenters on the college’s innovative work-related learning programme.
Nicola Garstang, Head of Business at the College commented:
“Chloe always displayed the drive and ingenuity to succeed in business, and I’m not surprised she has built the success she has today. We are incredibly appreciative that she continues to support our current students by devoting time in her busy schedule.”
Chloe’s journey into the local hospitality sector started after transitioning to vegan food during the Covid lockdowns, when she began to share photos of her vegan meals to Instagram. This quickly gained a lot of attention and led to interesting collaboration opportunities from brands such as Pizza Express, BeSaucy, and Karma Cola.
In January 2022, she began working for a vegan pub in Hastings after their chef left and the eight months there sparked her aspiration to open her own vegan eatery. Chloe had tested different vegan recipes throughout her time at the pub and had perfected them by the time she was ready to start out on her own.
Having worked on pop-up stands across Hastings and Bexhill, it was suggested to Chloe that she take advantage of a vacant restaurant in Eastbourne that had recently come onto the market. After working countless hours of overtime, some frugal lifestyle choices and scraping together all her savings, she managed to generate the funds to acquire the property.
After sending her mum a text with her plan at 2am, they sat down together the next day when her parents gave her their overwhelming support for the new venture.
After a couple of months of planning, redecorating, and sourcing ingredients, The Good Grub opened its doors on 1 July last year, as the only 100% vegan restaurant in Eastbourne.
Chloe said: “There have been many trials and tribulations. There’s been the inevitable smashing of glasses, the constant learning curve of managing a business and welcoming the countless numbers of customers that dine with us, and I even rescued a baby seagull from our basement courtyard!”
You can catch Chloe and MooMoo soon at the Beach Life Festival from July 12 to 14 and at Airbourne from August 15 to 18.
“I’m so grateful at how welcoming the people of Eastbourne have been to my little business venture,” said Chloe. “I have lots of plans for the future and I’m excited to see The Good Grub become a destination for everyone, not just vegans.”
