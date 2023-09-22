Zoonou announces strategic partnership with Purple Goat Agency

The partnership combines Zoonou's industry leading digital accessibility solutions with Purple Goat's disability focused international marketing services. The Zoonou-Purple Goat partnership is focused on improving access to digital experiences; creating a genuine impact on the lives of disabled people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne-based Zoonou and Purple Goat Agency are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership combines Zoonou’s industry-leading digital accessibility solutions with Purple Goat’s disability-focused international marketing services. The partnership is focused on improving access to digital experiences; creating a genuine impact on the lives of disabled people.

22% of people in the UK identify as disabled and their spending power – often referred to as the Purple Pound – is worth an estimated £274bn a year to the UK economy. Despite this, less than 1% of website home pages meet standard accessibility requirements. The Zoonou-Purple Goat partnership brings together expertise in accessibility testing and marketing strategy to support clients with their accessibility journey. This unique combination gives clients access to award-winning digital marketing capabilities with the confidence it will be compliant with the latest international web accessibility standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been working with marketing and digital agencies for over 15 years. The opportunity to create a partnership with the only disability led, disability focused agency in the UK is an incredibly exciting moment for us.” says Zoonou’s Client Services Director, Rhodri Alexander. “At Zoonou, we help our clients at a technical level to build software that is accessible for all users, while Purple Goat helps their clients to implement marketing strategies that are inclusive and engage with the largest minority group in the world. Our services perfectly complement each other; the Zoonou-Purple Goat partnership is a powerful combination.” continues Rhodri.

From left to right: William Bunch, Luke Trower, Carmen de Castro, Amanda Codea & Rhodri Alexander.

“At Purple Goat, our work to support brands in baking inclusivity into their communications and wider businesses is at its best when it’s holistic, not simply thinking about what we see in ads and on our TV screens, but all the elements that make for an inclusive experience – including accessibility of websites and digital media.” Says Dom Hyams, Head of Strategy at Purple Goat Agency. “Collaborating with Zoonou and utilising their expertise to drive genuine understanding and progress in this area has been invaluable, and it’s a pleasure to work with them. Long may it continue.” adds Dom.

About Zoonou

Zoonou is one of the UK’s leading software testing and QA companies. We help our clients to deliver successful digital programmes, projects, and software products.

Our independent and robust QA solutions empower our clients with the information they need to create exceptional digital experiences that drive commercial value.

Zoonou and Purple Goat Agency

About Purple Goat Agency

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad