10-year-old Angmering girl lands dream role in local production of Annie

10-year-old Angmering resident Emily Tutt is excited to be starring as Annie in Worthing Musical Theatre Company’s production between 19th and 22nd March.

Emily will be performing as Annie at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday and Saturday night. The Wednesday night, Friday night, and Saturday matinee performances will feature 12-year-old Elsa Cannon as Annie. Worthing Musical Theatre Company (WMTC)’s production of Annie has a large cast, including 30 adults, 30 children and a dog.

Emily said she didn’t expect to be cast as Annie and is looking forward to being on stage.

“I felt really happy and excited when I got the part,” said Emily. “I didn’t think I would get the role as it’s my first big show. I can’t wait to be on stage performing to hundreds of people!”

Emily has taken dance lessons since she was two years old and has performed in various shows at school. She now has the acting bug and has been shortlisted for a part in a Netflix film.

Emily is starring in Annie with her 7-year-old sister Grace, who is an ensemble orphan.

“Having my sister in the show is great,” said Emily. “She’s like a fun sidekick. She gives me compliments during rehearsals if she thinks I’ve done something well.”

Grace said she has enjoyed being part of the show. “Being in the Ensemble is fun – I love all the dances, especially Hard Knock Life,” said Grace.

Emily said her favourite scenes in Annie are also Hard Knock Life and working with Nya, an acting dog who is playing the role of Sandy, Annie’s dog.

“I love working with Nya – she’s brilliant,” said Emily. “I’ve got two dogs at home – a dachshund and a schnauzer.”

WMTC’s Annie is directed by Julie Jordan, who has worked with choreographer Rachel Davis and musical director Daniel Paine.

Tickets for Annie are available from Worthing Theatre & Museum’s Box Office on 01903 206 206 or can be booked online on the WTM website ( wtm.uk/events/wmtc-annie/).

1 . Contributed Sisters Emily and Grace Tutt Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Elsa Cannon and Emily Tutt (right) in WMTC's production of Annie Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Emily Tutt (left) and Elsa Cannon with Nya (Sandy) at WMTC's Annie rehearsal Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Grace Tutt (Ensemble), Amy Burt (Duffy) and Bella Guy (Ensemble) at WMTC's Annie rehearsal Photo: Submitted