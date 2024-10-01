100 never looked this good!

By Mandi Stovell
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024
We had an afternoon tea to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of our residents this week.

Maureen Simpson, a resident here at Carlisle Lodge Nursing Home celebrated her centenary this week, surrounded by family and friends.

She was joyous to receive her birthday card from the King.

Maureen celebrated with an afternoon tea and cake.

Maureen with her birthday card from the KingMaureen with her birthday card from the King
She made the centrepieces for the table with her friends in an arts and crafts session at the home.

Her presents included a bird bath from Carlisle Lodge so she can watch the birds from her garden room.

