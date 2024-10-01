100 never looked this good!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We had an afternoon tea to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of our residents this week.
Maureen Simpson, a resident here at Carlisle Lodge Nursing Home celebrated her centenary this week, surrounded by family and friends.
She was joyous to receive her birthday card from the King.
Maureen celebrated with an afternoon tea and cake.
She made the centrepieces for the table with her friends in an arts and crafts session at the home.
Her presents included a bird bath from Carlisle Lodge so she can watch the birds from her garden room.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.