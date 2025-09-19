100th birthday celebration for Audrey in Selsey

Audrey Mitchell, a resident at Auburn Lodge Residential Home in Selsey, celebrated her 100th Birthday on Tuesday 16th September.

A popular and much cared for resident, she had a birthday lunch with her family, friends, residents and carers. Family wrote: “Audrey is a much loved and dedicated aunt and sister. Her warm and optimistic nature have won her many friends over the years. Her feisty opinions have led to many family debates and her professionalism as a senior nurse was much admired”.