101-year-old D-Day hero and Horsham care home resident honours Remembrance Day

A Horsham care home resident and D-Day veteran marked Remembrance Day.

101-year-old Geoffrey Weaving, a resident of Care UK’s Skylark House on St Marks Lane, and one of the last surviving D-Day veterans commemorated Remembrance Day by attending the local memorial service in Horsham along with his daughter Jackie Dockreay team member Buba Sanneh.

Geoff was born on 17th September 1923 in Glass Houghton in Yorkshire and joined the Royal Navy in 1942, aged just 19, where he first trained as a wireless operator learning morse code and lamp signalling.

Just two years into his naval career, Geoff boarded HMS Astral in 1944 to join the fleet of ships in the Solent at Portsmouth ahead of D-Day. Geoff was tasked with listening out for the presence of German ships and helping to send messages between British boats using the survey flotilla. The ship was later awarded the Battle of Honour Normandy 1944 for its role on D-Day.

After the War, Geoff forged a successful career as a Bank Manager for Midland Bank, now known as HSBC.

Reflecting on Remembrance Day, Geoff said: “I feel it is my duty as a survivor to speak for those who cannot, for those who did not return home.”

To honour Remembrance Day, the residents at the home watched the parade together and paid their respects, before making poppies and cupcakes to raise money for the British Royal Legion.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Geoffrey is a much-loved resident, and we are proud to help him honour his fellow veterans this Remembrance Day. His story serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

“At Skylark House, we often spend time sharing memories and chatting about the history many of the residents have lived through – including World War Two. It was fascinating to hear memories from residents who served in the armed forces. We will all be wearing our poppies with pride, to show our respect and keep the memory of fallen soldiers alive.