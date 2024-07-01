1066 Music City networking event
Free to attend as part of the twice yearly networking events 1066 Music City promises to enable better sharing, communication and understanding of the key issues in the music industry locally.
If you are a venue, promoter, organisation, musicians, music educator, or programmers to name a few, come along to this free event and meet other individuals who feel strongly about the importance of music.
This event is for anyone working or involved in the local music scene who would benefit from gaining a better understanding of the Arts Council grant for Supporting Grassroots Music as we will have a key speaker from the Arts Council attending.
We also encourage coming along just to meet new contacts and share your passion for music. There will be a set by local band Kay Iris Duo and the opportunity to experience the magic of the gig room at The Piper if you haven’t been before.
Reserve your free tickets here: https://www.thepiper.club/events and please share this event and link with any other interested parties.
Also why not join our network on Facebook, where we encourage sharing of events, advice and salient industry information.
We meet twice a year at networking events to discuss the core issues in the music industry and help create a connected music community.
1066 is currently co-chaired by:
*Hannah Deeble (Arts Council England, Fat Tuesday), An experienced music industry professional, arts manager and consultant with a career spanning 17 years in the Arts, Music and not for profit sector. Expertise in the Music Industry, creative production, festival production, marketing and project management.
and
*Tina Morris (Sweet and Dandy, Coastal Currents, Audiotrope), with 20+ years of experience in curation, cultural strategy and implementation, alongside a career in Care. A marketing specialist with commercial and fundraising expertise specialising in Placemaking and destination marketing across the arts and cultural sectors.
Our vision is to develop and promote Hastings & Rother as the best music scene in the South.
The music sector in Hastings and Rother is a key cultural strength of the area; with a wealth of venues, festivals, musicians, music related businesses and an enthusiastic and knowledgeable audience. The Music City model celebrates this activity and offers a roadmap to developing the music economy and placing it at the heart of regeneration in the area.
Declaring ourselves a Music City is a statement of intent by the music community, local authorities and others to work together to support and develop the music sector in Hastings and Rother.
