11-Year-Old Ellie from Hastings cracks first clue in national treasure trail

Eleven-year-old Ellie from Hastings has become the first winner in a national treasure trail organised by The Cinnamon Trust. She successfully solved the clue that revealed Canterbury’s Lost Sheep Coffee as the first of eight UK locations hiding a special anniversary Cinnamon Corgi and surprise goody bags.

Ellie received the exciting news over the phone, her giggles and delighted reaction perfectly capturing the joy of the moment.

Among her first words were, “Thank you ever so much, I’m really happy!” and “This has made my day!”

The adventure then took Ellie to Canterbury, where she was welcomed by Dan, the manager of Lost Sheep Coffee – a much-loved local café and award-winning speciality roaster.

Clue no 1: Not far from tales of saints and bells, Here a lost woolly friend now dwells. Where tired feet and paws can take a rest You’ll find the treasure, but not in a chest.

The café had joined forces with The Cinnamon Trust as one of the local partners helping to greet winners and present them with their exclusive prizes.

Ellie’s discovery of the hidden Cinnamon Corgi felt all the more special as she and her parents have been registered volunteers with The Cinnamon Trust since 2019, raising awareness of the charity’s work in their community.

The Cinnamon Treasure Trail is a joyful nationwide initiative marking the charity’s 40th anniversary. It aims to engage communities across the UK, honouring the vital role they’ve played in supporting the charity’s growth and impact over the years; as well as create awareness of the vital support available.

Each Friday until August 29, the charity is posting new clues on its social media channels, revealing fresh locations where a keepsake corgi and exclusive goody bags are hidden.

Ellie and her Cinnamon Corgi

To take part in the national treasure trail, participants must submit their answers within 48 hours, before the answer portal closes. The winners are announced the next Monday.

To find out more, please visit: https://cinnamon.org.uk/event/treasure-trail/

About The Cinnamon Trust:

The Cinnamon Trust is the only national charity helping older people and the terminally ill care for and plan for the future care of their pets.

Ellie and Dan, Manager at Lost Sheep Coffee in Canterbury

With the support of thousands of volunteers across the country, the charity provides practical help such as dog walking, cat grooming, vet visits, and short-term fostering during hospital stays.

The Trust also provides a Pet Profiling service, giving pet owners the chance to make lifelong arrangements for their pets in case they can no longer care for them due to moving into nursing care or passing away.

At The Cinnamon Trust, every pet is cared for in a comforting home-from-home environment— either placed with a short-term or forever foster carer, or, for those needing medical support, welcomed into one of the charity’s two sanctuaries.

To find out more, please visit www.cinnamon.org.uk