12-year-old's charity walk in Hastings

By Ami Sims
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
My son has asked that I forward you his letter about this upcoming event

Hello, my name is Noah and I am 12yrs old. I am writing to you about a sponsored walk I did along the seafront in Hastings on the 7th April 2025 to raise money for families in Al Mawasi in Gaza.

I walked 11 kilometres with my friends and raised £1863.50. We are doing another sponsored walk on the 20th of July and we are hoping to get even more people involved this time.

I am sharing our leaflet and would love it if you could let people know what we are doing so that we can help as many people as possible.

Thank you,

Noah

Related topics:HastingsGaza
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice