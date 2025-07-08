12-year-old's charity walk in Hastings

My son has asked that I forward you his letter about this upcoming event

Hello, my name is Noah and I am 12yrs old. I am writing to you about a sponsored walk I did along the seafront in Hastings on the 7th April 2025 to raise money for families in Al Mawasi in Gaza.

I walked 11 kilometres with my friends and raised £1863.50. We are doing another sponsored walk on the 20th of July and we are hoping to get even more people involved this time.

I am sharing our leaflet and would love it if you could let people know what we are doing so that we can help as many people as possible.

Thank you,

Noah