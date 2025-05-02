15 local heroes raise more than £30,000 in Brighton and London Marathons for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

With each 26.2‑mile course presenting a physical and mental challenge, our runners showed true grit - cheered on by hundreds of families, friends and community members at every mile. Their combined donations could help fund all of the below:

One month of Hospice Family Services, supporting patients and loved ones through life‑limiting illness

of Hospice Family Services, supporting patients and loved ones through life‑limiting illness A year of patient transport, ensuring safe travel to and from the hospice for treatment and support

of patient transport, ensuring safe travel to and from the hospice for treatment and support Five days of inpatient care on our ward, delivered entirely free of charge

“Running the London Marathon for St Wilf’s was just the most wonderful (and painful!) experience, from training through to the race itself. To run in support of such an important charity to us gave us a real sense of connection to our goal, and thinking about where our supporters' donations were going definitely helped me to keep going in the trickier moments.

I’m so proud that I did it and still can’t quite believe that it happened. But then I look down at the wreckage that used to be my poor toes and remember that, yes, I ran a marathon!” – Sarah, a London Marathon runner

The care that St Wilfrid’s provides across West Sussex and Hampshire supports over 330 people at any one time, and is provided completely free-of-charge. It costs the Hospice over £9m a year to provide their expert services, and only a small percentage of this is funded by the NHS. The remaining costs are funded by the generosity of the local community, such as these runners, who want to give back and make a difference for a great local cause.

Join Team St Wilf’s in 2026

If you joined the ballot for the next marathon, St Wilfrid’s would love for you to consider choosing them as the Charity to run for and join their team. By running for St Wilfrid’s you will have the opportunity to meet the other runners, receive training advice and support, and enjoy a wonderful Pasta Party the week before the event with your fellow St Wilfrid’s runners. By raising funds you will be directly helping make a difference to people living with life-limiting or terminal illness, allowing them and their loved ones to receive the expert care and compassion they need.

How to Get Involved

Visit www.stwh.co.uk/events or email [email protected] for registration details, training schedules and fundraising tips.

