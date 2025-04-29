150 volunteers needed for St Catherine’s Midnight Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Catherine’s Hospice is looking for 150 people to volunteer at its flagship Midnight Walk event, on Saturday 7 June in Horsham.

The Pease Pottage-based charity, which provides vital end of life care and support to around 2,500 people across East Surrey and West Sussex each year, can only run its much-loved and biggest fundraiser thanks to incredible volunteers giving up their time to help throughout the night.

The Midnight Walk celebrates togetherness, warmth and the power of giving back in an unforgettable sponsored 2, 7, 13, or 20-mile night-time walk.

To support walkers, the main volunteer role is a route guide – showing them the way, keeping walkers safe and encouraging them in their challenge.

Volunteers at St Catherine's 2024 Midnight Walk.

The role of refreshment stop volunteer is also important as you will be keeping our walkers hydrated and fuelled for their challenge.

This year, Mary Farrell will be volunteering as a refreshment stop volunteer for the fourth year in a row. But what is it about the Midnight Walk that keeps her coming back? “It's good to support fundraising for St Catherine’s,” said Mary, “and the walk is such a fun event. Welcoming the walkers and congratulating them on where they've got to and then encouraging them to go on for the next stretch is really nice. It's such a high level of excitement in the room when they arrive. It's lovely.’’

The responsibilities of a refreshment stop volunteer include “making sure we keep the snacks and drinks topped up and keeping an eye on all of the walkers while having a chat and generally enjoying the fun,’’ explains Mary.

Mary is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at this year’s Midnight Walk again. “There’s two regular walkers who do it who I only ever see at the Midnight Walk,” said Mary “but I also see people that I've helped in my voluntary role as a Hospice Host at the hospice during the year, which is lovely.’’

And is it hard staying up through the night? Mary laughs, “It's harder to sleep when you get home because you're so hyped up.’’ She concludes with a smile "It's amazing to watch all the walkers come through and know what they're doing it for. It's nice to be part of all of that.’’

As well as route guides and refreshment stop volunteers, other volunteering roles are available, including lead and tailwalker roles.

St Catherine’s is looking for people to help between 2pm and 6am with an average volunteering shift of about five hours. However, any amount of time is appreciated and will be a significant help.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer at the Midnight Walk, please visit www.stch.org.uk/volunteer-at-the-midnight-walk-2025/ email [email protected] or contact St Catherine’s friendly team on 01293 447361.

Alternatively, if you’d like to walk it’s not too late to sign up! Sign up online at: www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk