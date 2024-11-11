15th November - Seaford and Bishopstone

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice, today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505

MANSPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Including at talk at 11am given by Jane Keel on Seaford Museum. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Perfect Days' Cert. PG, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

CHARITY CONCERT for St. Cecilia's Day tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 1pm. Free Entry with a retiring collection for Christian Aid.

VOLUNTEERS TRAINING for 'Trees for Seaford' ahead of National Tree Planting Week, tomorrow Saturday (evening) at Sutton Barn Community Club, Sutton Corner. Email: [email protected]

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 18th November from 10am - 1pm. At 11.30am a talk on the restoration of Chichester Road Scout Hut. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

