17.5 million meter row taken on by three ordinary girls from Worthing

In a powerful show of compassion and determination, the team at GoodOaks Sussex South launched an extraordinary charity challenge on Wednesday, to row an astonishing 17.5 million metres - the equivalent distance from Worthing to Tasmania - to raise awareness and £20,000 in support of those living with dementia and local hospice St Barnabas. The challenge is no mean feat and could take over year to complete.

The launch event, held locally with supporters, partners, and special guests, marked the beginning of an inspiring community effort to raise funds for Dementia UK and St Barnabas House Hospice Worthing.

Conceived by Rebecca Drew, long-time rowing enthusiast and Managing Director of GoodOaks, GoRo unites “The GoodOaks Girls” – a determined team who will be rowing every single day on Oak WaterRower machines.

This is a symbolic journey from Worthing to Tasmania, home of the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre. Their mission: to raise vital awareness and funds for those living with dementia and the carers who support them every day and to support their local Hospice

“We will row every day – rain or shine, ache or energy – because people with dementia and their carers never get a day off,” said one of the team members during the event. “This is our promise: to show them they are never alone.”

Attendees at the launch event enjoyed coffee, cake, and live music by Jay Sings Swing, while hearing heartfelt words from representatives of the supported charities and sponsors, including Charles Wilkinson (WaterAde), Howie Blanks (Dementia UK), and Laura Sothcott (St Barnabas House).

The rowing challenge will continue daily, with the team averaging an incredible 45,000 metres every single day to reach their distance goal. Community support is essential – whether through donations, taking a turn on the rowing machines, or spreading the word on social media.

How the local community can support:

Donate : via the JustGiving page

Pop down and take the seat and row any amount of distance or time at 72 Newlands Road Worthing BN11 1LB

Share: Promote the campaign on social media

This challenge is proudly sponsored by GoodOaks, WaterRower and WaterAde, who are all committed to making a real difference for those affected by dementia.

For more information about GoodOaks Homecare and its award-winning services, please visit www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk/sussex-south

