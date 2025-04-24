18 new small grants awarded to community groups in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Borough Council has awarded a total of £31,016 from its small grants fund to 18 local voluntary and community organisations.

Small grants of between £50 and £2,500 are available for not-for-profit groups who aim to foster greater levels of community activity through their projects and events for Crawley residents and visitors to the Borough.

The latest grants are:

The Ifield May Fayre - £2,500 for community event costs

Ifield Barn Theatre Society CIO - £2,000 for building repairs and safety

Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity - £ 1,000 for physiotherapy and conductive education

2nd Ifield (St Margaret's) Scout Group - £2,500

Crawley Writers Circle - £500 for the Crawley Poetry Trail

The Ekta group - £1,388 for project running costs supporting older Asian women

Treasure Island GB CIC - £1,000 for a community event in Crawley

Golden Lion Children's Trust - £500 for a Hawth theatre show for children with special educational needs and disabilities

Girl Guiding Crawley Division - £1,250 for International Girl Guiding Jamboree (camping assembly)

Refugees Welcome Crawley - £2,498 for project running costs supporting refugees’ welfare

Southgate Primary School, GLF Schools - £2,465 for a sensory garden project

SAATHI Granny Respite Club - £1,400 for project running costs supporting older Asian women

Tamil Learning Centre - £1,500 for community health and wellbeing events

Crawley Eagles Cricket Club - £2,500 for facility improvements

Fibro Friends and Family Support Group - £1,815 for support sessions and coffee mornings

Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH) - £1,850 for local support services

4Sight Vision Support - £1,850 for outreach and support services

Gurjar Hindu Union – £2,500 for community health and wellbeing events

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said, “Our small grants are used to successfully drive community activities and participation in grassroots volunteering. Small grants are available all year round so I would encourage local groups with good ideas that will benefit the community to apply.”

Emma Phelan, Secretary of Fibro Friends and Family Support Group, said, “This funding means so much to our group. We can guarantee a venue for at least a year ahead. We can now advertise as well as purchase a laptop and printer and maintain a website which will mean getting our group support out there to more people. Most importantly, this will help people with fibromyalgia to come along once a month. They can bring a family member, a friend, or a carer too.”

Ali Khan, Chairman of Crawley Eagles Cricket Club, said, “This grant will help replace the equipment and facilities previously destroyed in an arson attack. This includes a new storage unit as well as replacement of cricket equipment, practice nets and facilities for all 10 teams of adults and children club members.”

Peter Stewart, Committee Member for Ifield May Fayre, said, “The grant will support this year’s Ifield May Fayre on bank holiday Monday 5 May 2025 at the Ifield Barn Theatre and St Margaret's Church. The May Fayre is open to Crawley residents and visitors. Funds raised will be distributed to local Ifield groups, charities and community organisations.”

The small grants scheme is open to all voluntary and community organisations whose activities take place in, or benefit, the Crawley area. Typically, we award a grant or funding contribution to most proposals that are eligible for support. We also provide match funding opportunities..

The funding scheme eligibility criteria and online application form are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants

For more information about applying, please contact Craig Downs, Funding and Commissioning Officer at Crawley Borough Council, on 01293 438763.