1st Anderida Beaver Scouts get beavering away in the kitchen

The 1st Anderida Beaver Scouts were invited to make their own pizza at Picasso Express, Eastbourne as part of their Cookery Badge.

The restaurant were kind enough to give the children from 1st Anderida the run of the place so they could design, prepare and cook their own pizzas in a professional oven.

Beavers learned about the history of Pizza making, different techniques and ingredients, before cooking and obviously eating their own creations. A truly great evening for the group.

Best looking Pizza of the evening!