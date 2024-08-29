1st Birdham & Witterings Scout Group Best Member award

Local cub member gets Scout Group award for 2024

A proud moment for Taylor Phillips of 1st Birdham & Wittering’s Scout Group who was presented with the annual FA Holland Award at the Scouts agm.

The FA Holland award can be awarded to both members and volunteers of the Scout Group.

This award is given to a member within the group that has really pushed themselves over the year, have attend all regular meetings and events, worked hard in all they do, and acted as a good role model for their section peers.