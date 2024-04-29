1st Hastings Scouts to reopen

Following an absence of a few years one of the oldest Scout groups in the country is about to reopen!
By Kevin BrookshawContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:54 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fantastic open day on Saturday, April27, saw lots of people visit us at our new home at the Tilekiln Community Centre.

There was plenty of interest and we now look forward to welcoming anyone who wishes to join the group at our first evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our launch party will be on Monday, May 20. You’ll be able to sign your young person up for either Beavers or Cubs, they will also be able to participate in activities. We will have refreshments and the official reopening of the group.

Young people in a tent.Young people in a tent.
Young people in a tent.

Following the launch party, the group will open its doors for the first night on Monday, June3.

Beavers 5.00 pm – 6.15 pmCubs 6.30 pm – 8.00 pm

For more information visit our website for Facebook page

Related topics:BeaversFacebook