1st Hastings Scouts to reopen

A fantastic open day on Saturday, April27, saw lots of people visit us at our new home at the Tilekiln Community Centre.

There was plenty of interest and we now look forward to welcoming anyone who wishes to join the group at our first evening.

Our launch party will be on Monday, May 20. You’ll be able to sign your young person up for either Beavers or Cubs, they will also be able to participate in activities. We will have refreshments and the official reopening of the group.

Young people in a tent.

Following the launch party, the group will open its doors for the first night on Monday, June3.

Beavers 5.00 pm – 6.15 pmCubs 6.30 pm – 8.00 pm