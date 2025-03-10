1st Pevensey Bay scout group welcomes new Squirrels!

Pevensey Bay has seen a surge of youthful enthusiasm at the recently opened 1st Pevensey Bay Scout Group, which invested five Squirrel Scouts and three adult volunteers into their Drey this week.

Kim Hall, Local Growth Officer for East Sussex Scouts who supported the launch of the group, expressed her delight at the successful launch. "This is just the start of great things for 1st Pevensey Bay" she stated. "The interest and support from the local community has been fantastic, and we plan to open a Beaver section very soon."

Squirrels, the youngest section of the Scouting movement in the UK, is for children aged four and five, offering a fun and engaging introduction to the world of Scouting. The new Drey will provide these young adventurers with opportunities to learn new skills, make friends, and explore the outdoors in a safe and supportive environment.

Andy Stevens, District Lead Volunteer for Eastbourne Scouts said “The positive response from the local community highlights the demand for youth activities in the Pevensey area. This new Scout group will provide valuable opportunities for young children to develop essential life skills, build confidence, and have fun!”

If you’re an adult interested in supporting Scouting, or have a young person looking to start their Scouting journey, please contact: [email protected]