1st Westbourne Scouts win District Pennant
1st Westbourne Scouts have won the Chichester Distict Pennant for the first time since 1988.
Throughout the year Scout Troops from Chichester and the surrounding areas compete in a variety of events for the Distirct Pennant. Events include the Junior Downsman (a 2 day competive hike), an Orienteering Competion, an Air Rifle shooting competion and a Scout version of Ready Steady Cook.
The Scouting year finishes at Distict Camp which is held over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend near Trotton. During the weekend Scouts from 10 Scout Groups from Chichester Distict take part in various competitions including a Camp gateway build, A frame racing, Victoria Sponge Bake (on an open fire) and a camp inspection.
At the closing of Distict Camp on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon 1st Westburne Scouts were awarded the District Pennant - the first time 1st Westbourne have won the pennant since 1988!
