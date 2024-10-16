Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rustington Parish Council hosted its Annual Civic Thanksgiving Service on Sunday 13 October 2024, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Guests included Her Honour Judge Christine Laing, KC, DL, Councillor Dr James Walsh, KStJ, RD, Chairman of the Arun District Council, and a number of other Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Deputy Mayors and Councillors from Angmering, Bognor Regis, East Preston, Kingston, Rustington, West Sussex County Council and the Arun District Council.

The Service was conducted by Deacon Adrian Burnett. Following the Service, the Community Awards’ Reception was held at The Woodlands Centre, where presentations were made to various members of the community, for outstanding floral displays in both private front gardens and business premises.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the Presentation of the Individual and Group Parishioners' Awards.

Members of the Worthing and District Community First Responders who received the Group Parishoners Award in recognition of their services to the Village.

This year the Council made two Individual Awards, the first was to Jan and Roger Elliman in recognition of their outstanding commitment and dedication to the Arun Youth Aqua Centre and, in particular, for the benefit of the Youth of Rustington, for over 30 years.

The second Award was made to Juliet Robinson in recognition of her outstanding public service, dedication and commitment to, and for the benefit of, Rustington and its community.

The Group Award was presented to the Worthing and District Community First Responders, in recognition of their caring and outstanding commitment, dedication and service to, and for the health and well-being of, the community of Rustington.

Special thanks and appreciation were also conveyed to Ferring Nurseries, for the continued outstanding service and dedication they provided for the Village.

Parishioner Juliet Robinson receiving her Award, from Councillor Jamie Bennett, in recognition of her dedication to the Village.

In concluding the afternoon, the Chairman of the Council, Councillor Jamie Bennett, said that he was extremely impressed by the continuing hard work and impressive achievements of the local groups, organisations and individuals for the benefit of the community.

He was particularly delighted that some of these efforts were being recognised by way of the awards presented, at this most enjoyable annual social event in the Council's Calendar.

He also thanked everyone for attending and helping to make the event such a success.