20km for 20 Years: Caremark Worthing marks milestone with charity run for veterans

To celebrate two decades of delivering compassionate home care across the UK, staff at Caremark’s Head Office in Worthing are putting their best foot forward — literally — with a 20km charity run in aid of Care for Veterans, a local charity supporting ex-service personnel with complex physical and neurological conditions.

Taking place on 23rd June, the self-organised run is part of Caremark’s 20 Acts of Care campaign — a national initiative marking its 20th anniversary by inspiring acts of kindness and community support in each of its 136 franchise regions.

A team of sixteen staff members will participate in the symbolic 20km challenge— one kilometre for every year that Caremark has helped people to live independently - to raise vital funds to support rehabilitation and wellbeing services at Care for Veterans.

But the run is just the beginning. In the weeks surrounding the event, staff will also be volunteering directly with the charity, which provides long-term nursing, respite and rehabilitation care for Armed Forces veterans with conditions like acquired brain injuries and neurological conditions. From supporting with gardening projects to participating in wellbeing activities and spending time with residents, the team will offer a human approach to care that sits at the heart of the Caremark ethos.

“We wanted to mark 20 years in a way that reflects who we are,” said Joint CEO David Glover. “Care isn’t just something we provide in people’s homes – it’s something we live and breathe as an organisation. The 20 Acts of Care campaign is about doing something real, personal, and rooted in the communities we work in.”

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Marketing Director and one of the runners, added:

“We really wanted to do something meaningful. Running 20km together felt like a fitting way to honour Caremark’s journey — and the resilience of the people we care for, including the veterans we’re supporting. It’s brought the Head Office team together in a brilliant way.”

Another runner, Rebecca Johnson [Executive Assistant at Caremark], added:

“Some of us haven’t run in years – but training together has been genuinely uplifting. It’s tough, but nothing compared to what these veterans have been through. Every step feels like it matters.”

This fundraiser is part of a wider culture of action across Caremark’s national network, with local teams delivering hands-on initiatives, from school partnerships to food bank drives, all designed to make a real difference.

To follow the journey and support the cause, visit Caremark’s social channels or donate via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/caremarkltd.