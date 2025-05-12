218 paper birds take flight at Brighton theatre

Theatre Royal Brighton is inviting the public to help create a "living installation" of paper birds, in celebration of Brighton's "most creative month."

Working in partnership with local artist Mhari Smith, the theatre is hosting a series of free, drop-in workshops called Birds!

Mhari Smith is the founder of Sketchup Brighton, an art club for children and young people Brighton.

The workshops invite the public to handcraft two beautiful paper birds: one to take home, and one to join a "growing murmuration" displayed beneath the theatre's colonnade.

The workshops are sponsored by Bird & Blend Tea Co. and run in partnership with Sketchup Brighton

Birds! is part of Theatre Royal Brighton's Creative Learning programme.

Jackie Alexander, Senior Creative Learning Manager at Theatre Royal Brighton, said: "Birds! is the perfect way for people of all ages to celebrate the festival and fringe and create their own little piece of magic."

The theatre aims to create at least 218 paper birds in celebration of their 218th birthday on June 6.

"This vibrant, collective artwork celebrates the diversity and spirit of Brighton during its most creative month."

Birds! will run over three Saturdays during Brighton Festival and Fringe, with the next workshop taking place on 17 May.

The workshops are open to people of all ages and abilities. No booking is required, and all materials are provided.