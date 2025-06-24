22 brave walkers smash fundraising target in an official heatwave for Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur’s 25th Anniversary ‘25km Walk for 25 years’

On the hottest and longest day of the year — an official heatwave — 22 dedicated walkers set off on a 25km coastal trek to celebrate 25 years of Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur. Staff, trustees, volunteers, friends and family braved the elements and completed the route from Shoreham Port to Littlehampton Harbour, raising over an astonishing £14,000 (including Gift Aid) — almost doubling their original target of £7,500.

The walk was officially started by the Chair of Adur District Council, Adrienne Lowe, and at the finish line, everyone was celebrated with a well-earned glass of fizz, delicious cake and a medal to mark their amazing effort.

Said Charlotte Sale, Head of the English Department at Sir Robert Woodard; “I was initially worried about doing the walk as I wasn’t sure I’d reach my fundraising target, but I smashed it! People are so generous. Cars even stopped us as they drove past us to donate! It was a fabulous walk for a fabulous charity on a special day of the year – I feel a real sense of achievement.”

This incredible day was also thanks to the generosity of the sponsor of the event, the Banking Hub in Shoreham, as well as the warm welcome and wonderful hospitality of venues along the route — The Café at Shoreham Port, Coast Café Worthing and Harbour Lights Littlehampton — all of whom kept our walkers going with free teas and coffees.

Raring to go!

Said Bridget Richardson, CEO of the charity, “Every penny raised will make a real and lasting difference to local children and their families, ensuring they receive the vital emotional and practical support they need during times of crisis and hardship.”

It’s not too late to show your support! Donations can still be made in recognition of these brave walkers, and every contribution will help local children and their families facing difficult times.

For more information and to donate, please visit 🎉 25km for 25 Years – Sponsored Walk for Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur - JustGiving