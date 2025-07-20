26 remarkable years of service: Battle baker begins a new chapter

After 26 remarkable years of service, Mandy is moving on from Battle Bakes & Cakes to begin a new chapter.

In Mandy career she is Known for her warmth, dedication and friendly nature, Mandy has been a constant and much-loved presence at the heart of the business since 1999.

Throughout the years, she has become more than just a staff member - she's been a familiar face, a source of cheer, and a dependable part of many people's daily routines. Her kindness and commitment to both customers and colleagues have helped shape the welcoming atmosphere that Battle Bakes & Cakes is known for.

Her team describe her as hardworking, supportive, and full of positive energy - always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh, even on the busiest days.

As Mandy takes the next step in her career, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of loyalty, teamwork, and genuine community spirit. Though she will be greatly missed by customers, staff and ex colleagues they all wishes her the very best for the future.

Thank you, Mandy, for 26 years of incredible service - and good luck in your new role.