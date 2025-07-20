26 remarkable years of service: Battle baker begins a new chapter

By Stacy Peacock
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
After 26 remarkable years of service, Mandy is moving on from Battle Bakes & Cakes to begin a new chapter.

In Mandy career she is Known for her warmth, dedication and friendly nature, Mandy has been a constant and much-loved presence at the heart of the business since 1999.

Throughout the years, she has become more than just a staff member - she's been a familiar face, a source of cheer, and a dependable part of many people's daily routines. Her kindness and commitment to both customers and colleagues have helped shape the welcoming atmosphere that Battle Bakes & Cakes is known for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her team describe her as hardworking, supportive, and full of positive energy - always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh, even on the busiest days.

Battle bakes and cakesplaceholder image
Battle bakes and cakes

As Mandy takes the next step in her career, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of loyalty, teamwork, and genuine community spirit. Though she will be greatly missed by customers, staff and ex colleagues they all wishes her the very best for the future.

Thank you, Mandy, for 26 years of incredible service - and good luck in your new role.

Related topics:Battle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice