30 Year Anniversary Celebration of Girlguiding Worth division

On Saturday 26th October 2024 seventy-five girls, their leaders and guests gathered at The Haven Crawley Down to celebrate thirty years of being Worth division.

Worth division was Worth district, being originally part of East Grinstead division until in1994 when its membership increased and a new division was formed to cater for the growing numbers.

Previous division commissioners were invited along with several Trefoil Guild members who had all been leaders at the time of the change

.Min Chadd, Worth division commissioner opened the meeting, and, with the help of members, hoops and ropes, explained how Selsfield units and Copthorne units were all joined together to make up Worth division.

Commemorative Badge

The division standard* (which had started its life as a district standard) was on display and Thelma who played a big part in getting it finished and dedicated in 2006 after 26 years, joined us from Somerset. Gill Crook who is still a leader with 1st Crawley Down guides and Trefoil Guild was introduced to the girls as being our first Worth division commissioner.

The anniversary event was an opportunity for Wendy Colson, Sussex Central county commissioner, to present Debbie Bullen with her 30 long service award, in front of her daughter and guides.

Division commissioner Min Chadd presented new leader Lexi Clark with her leadership certificate and badge.

Rainbow, Brownie and Guide sections all took part in a wall quiz, making a celebratory crown and joined in a line dancing session before sitting down to a party tea and cake. A badge competition had been held and all entrants and section winners were given a small prize. The overall winner whose design had provided the basis for the 30 year badge produced as a memento of the occasion was awarded a guiding teddy.

Debbie Bullen with her 30 long service award, presented by county commissioner, Wendy Colson

*Initial concept Rona Bingham. Original design work Sylvia Crowder and June Snodgrass

