31-mile 1066 fundraising walk in one day - inspired by Hastings teenager

By Hattie Spice
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Hi everyone, we’re Team 1066, a group of friends who love walking, talking and exploring the historic countryside around Hastings and St Leonards. On Saturday 28 June, we’re hiking the entire route of the 1066 Country Walk IN ONE DAY (31 miles/50 kilometres) in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

We’ve set this challenge to support our inspirational and resilient young friend, Finn Seaman, a team member's teenage son, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for Osteosarcoma at the Macmillan Cancer Centre. This is his third battle with cancer in his 19-year life, and he has shown such unbelievable strength and courage. We’ve made this walk tough on purpose, mindful of the far greater challenge of living with cancer.

We’ll follow in the footsteps of William and his Norman Conquest from Pevensey to Rye – that’s more mileage than the Royal Marine recruits during their infamous ’30-miler.’ We predict awesome weather, fantastic scenery and a sheep of the day. And, we’ve got a banner. If William can have one, so can we!

Please share our Team 1066 fundraiser and donate, even a fiver makes a difference. On behalf of the whole team, thank you!!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-1066-walk-for-teenage-cancer-trust

Team 1066 ❤️ xxx

