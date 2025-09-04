33km swim for Midhurst Macmillan for 33 years in the NHS

Midhurst-based GP, Dr Tim Hill, is marking his retirement from 33 years in general practice with a swimming challenge to raise funds for Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the independent Midhurst Macmillan Service.

Tim is aiming to swim a kilometre for every year of his 33 years of service.

“After 33 years working in the NHS, I am stepping down from being a full time General Practitioner. To mark the event, and to raise money for the charity, I am swimming 33.3km in 4 days, a distance equivalent to the English Channel swim. It also means that I will swim a kilometre for every year I have worked in the NHS”.

Midhurst Palliative Care funds the independent Midhurst Macmillan Service which provides specialist, consultant-led palliative care at home to patients and families affected by cancer or any life-limiting illness. The service looks after patients across a wide area of West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

“In my professional life, I have witnessed the fantastic work they do in allowing patients to be cared for at home at the end of their lives, providing dignity and respect for terminally ill patients”.

Dr Alex MacCallum, Chair of Trustees of Midhurst Palliative Care, and himself a former GP who worked in general practice with Tim, said “Great challenge, Tim! I hope you enjoy every stroke along the way. I’m sure your example will inspire others to take on a challenge for their local Midhurst Macmillan Service. Thank you for your support”.

Tim is taking on this challenge with his daughter and they can be sponsored on their Just Giving page here:

“Good luck with your challenge for a wonderful cause! And a huge thank you for your care over the last 30 years. We wish you a very happy retirement!” wrote one former patient.

For further information about Midhurst Palliative Care funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service see their website at www.mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org.uk or visit their shop at 65 North West Street in Midhurst.