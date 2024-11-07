40 years strong: Nicola Jane hosts Empowerment Day for customers

Nicola Jane, leading experts in breast care and specialists in post-surgery lingerie and swimwear proudly celebrates 40 years of empowering women to live confidently after a breast cancer diagnosis.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Nicola Jane recently organised and hosted a nature-inspired Empowerment Day for customers at Westerlands, a scenic countryside estate nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

Bringing together new and long-standing customers, this special event was designed to uplift, inspire and celebrate the strength and resilience of women who have faced breast cancer.

Throughout the day, Nicola Jane customers were given the opportunity to connect with one and other, share stories and preview brand new pieces from the upcoming 2025 post-surgery lingerie and swimwear collection, whilst receiving expert fitting advice from a Nicola Jane Breast Care Specialist.

The ladies who took part in our Empowerment Day had a wonderful time, sharing stories and connecting with each other.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Westerlands’ picturesque grounds, attendees were also able to immerse themselves in nature and explore a range of holistic experiences, including art therapy, foraging, and sound bath therapy.

Vicky Allen, a customer at Nicola Jane said: “We had the most memorable day at Westerlands with Nicola Jane – what a venue! It was so lovely to meet and talk to the other inspirational women, it really helps to be able to talk through your experience and realise you are not alone, we feel that we have made new friends.

"Getting to be some of the first customers to view the new collection was such a surprise – we have already chosen our new swimwear for next year!”

Established in 1984, Nicola Jane have spent the past 40 years supporting women through every stage of their journey, from diagnosis to recovery and beyond, by offering lingerie and swimwear specifically designed for comfort, confidence, function and femininity.

With recent figures indicating that approximately 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year (Breast Cancer Now, 2024), the need for specialist lingerie and swimwear that helps women to feel like themselves again post-surgery remains as crucial as ever.

Nicola Jane also offer styles from global lingerie brands, providing the most comprehensive range of post-surgery options available.

Melissa Muvuti and Claire-Marie Farrar, Joint Managing Directors at Nicola Jane, said: "We are immensely proud of all that Nicola Jane has accomplished over the past four decades. Through customer feedback and the expertise of our design team, we have redefined post-surgery lingerie and swimwear, creating a collection tailored to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

"One of our greatest achievements has been fostering a community amongst our customers, empowering them to share their stories, support one another, and inspire others. This year's anniversary highlights Nicola Jane’s continued dedication to empowering women for many more years to come."

Thank you to Emsworth-based video production agency Millstream for being part of the Nicola Jane Empowerment Day and INKPACT for providing items for the goodie bags.