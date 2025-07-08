49 Youth Ambassadors recruited in Sussex to raise vital awareness about the threats of online grooming

PCC Katy Bourne has provided funding to The Breck Foundation to create a county-wide Youth Ambassador Project to raise vital awareness about the threats of online grooming. From September, the ambassadors who are aged 13-18 will be in place in their school or college to deliver sessions to other students to help protect them from dangers they might encounter online.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne hosted The Breck Foundation and the newly recruited cohort of 49 Youth Ambassadors from across the county as they begin their training.

So far, Project Coordinator Giselle Wild has engaged with 14 schools and colleges across Sussex, interviewing over 100 children to form the project’s first cohort.

Schools and colleges included in the project are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Youth Ambassadors

BHASVIC College, Blatchington Mill; Bourne Community College; Cavendish School; Ifield Community College; Imberhorne School; Longhill School; Patcham High School; Robertsbridge Community College; Sackville School; Worthing High School.

To date, the ambassadors have received safeguarding training, learning Breck Bednar’s tragic story and this week have been trained in public speaking and confidence building at the PCC’s office. The day concluded with the ambassadors creating short videos using the techniques they’d learnt to form a video about why the project is important and why it matters to other young people. This will be played at an upcoming launch event on 16th July.

Speaking about meeting the cohort of ambassadors, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “It was fantastic meeting the Sussex Youth Ambassadors today and watching them grow in confidence as Giselle delivered their training.

“This project is so important to raise awareness and protect children and young people from online exploitation and being able to teach and relay Breck’s story is crucial. I was really impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of our Ambassadors during the day and I enjoyed watching them learn fundamental skills that will service them far into the future. I look forward to celebrating our official launch with the group later this month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giselle Wild, Project Co-ordinator said: "I feel immensely proud of our Youth Ambassadors and all they have achieved so far in the project. They are an incredibly dynamic, engaged and passionate group of young people, and to see them in their hoodies, starting their journey, ready to make a difference is hugely exciting for the future."

Erica Thornton, Breck Chief Executive said: "I am incredibly proud of this project and the vital work being done by Giselle, the Office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, and everyone involved in making it a reality. Seeing all our Youth Ambassadors come together this week was truly inspiring – their energy, empathy, and drive to make a difference were evident in every conversation. What makes this initiative so powerful is that it puts young people at the heart of the solution – giving them the tools, confidence, and platform to help protect their peers from online grooming, and to start honest conversations about their online lives. By opening up these conversations, we’re breaking down barriers and making it easier for young people to speak up, support one another, and stay safe."