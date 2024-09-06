4Sight Vision Support to host roadshow across West Sussex

4Sight Vision Support, a leading charity dedicated to supporting individuals with sight loss, is hosting a roadshow across West Sussex to address the escalating issue of sight loss in the region.

There are an estimated 36,200 West Sussex residents currently living with sight conditions and most people aren’t aware that help is available. 4Sight Vision Support’s roadshow events will feature collection buckets, banners, informative leaflets, and special glasses that visitors can try on to experience the visual effects of different eye conditions. The charity aims to raise essential awareness and gather donations to sustain its life-changing work.

The roadshows will take place throughout September in three West Sussex shopping centres:

Orchard Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath: Tuesday 24th September

Swan Walk, Horsham: Thursday 26th September

County Mall, Crawley: Saturday 28th September

A member of the 4Sight team having an eye health check

Kirstie Thomas, CEO of 4Sight Vision Support, was initially supported by the charity when she was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease over 23 years ago. She commented on the importance of these roadshows within the local community:

“Vision loss is a silent epidemic affecting thousands in West Sussex. Many suffer in isolation, unaware of the support available. Our roadshows aim to break this silence, educate the public, and encourage those in need to seek help. With the community's support, we can make a real difference.”