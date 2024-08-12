500 pennants to flutter above Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, August 31, MSL Hastings will unveil a spectacular display of Kinetika’s 500 naturally dyed pennants planted on the West Hill, high above Hastings old town and beach.

The event is part of the town’s annual Coastal Currents festival and marks the launch of MSL’s part in Kinetika’s 2025 national Beach of Dreams festival.

The celebrations will begin at the Old Bathing Pool site in west St Leonards at 10.15am. A flag-bearing parade will make its way along the seafront to St Leonards, follow the promenade to the Old Town, and then up to Hastings’ West Hill.

MSL are looking for local people to take part in the procession; please contact Helen ([email protected]) if you or your group are interested in joining us.

Anders Lustgarten, commissioned writer, on the beach at Dungeness.

The West Hill 11.30am-3pm

A programme of free events on the West Hill is open to all:

Meet Anders Lustgarten, the Hastings-based, internationally acclaimed writer, who is writing a play for the Beach of Dreams project based on the stories of people who live, work and play along the stretch of coast from Dungeness to Bulverhythe. We’d love to tell your story; come and share your memories, family history, tales and thoughts about your local shoreline.

Design your own mini-pennant: take part in a creative, family friendly drop-in workshop run by Radiator Arts and Ali Pretty, artistic director of Kinetika. Artists of all ages will create their own small-scale version of the Beach of Dreams pennants on hand-dyed seed paper, which will then join dozens of others fluttering on our imagined ‘beach’.

Take some time out to conjure up your fantasy shoreline and add it to our Beach of Dreams collection to inspire Anders and other dreamers around the country. .

Enjoy sea-inspired musical performances and experience the breathtaking spectacle and fluttering sounds of the pennants, and the view of the town and coastline.

Everyone is welcome; see MSL's social media channels for updates or contact Kate or Emma on [email protected]