50th birthday party for Lewes Children's Book Group

Lewes Children’s Book Group is inviting families to help us celebrate our 50th birthday. The charity was founded in 1974 to promote enjoyment of reading among young people, and is part of a national Federation of Children’s Book Groups.

Over the years we have run regular book swap events where children can exchange books they’ve grown out of for new ones for free.

In earlier years we brought writers and illustrators to meet Lewes children, and gave books to Lewes Victoria Hospital and doctors’ and dentists’ waiting rooms. More recently we have provided children’s books for families visiting Lewes Prison, and worked with food banks to send book parcels to families during Covid lockdowns.

We will be celebrating at Malling Community Centre in Lewes on Saturday, October 26, 2-4pm and would love to see you and your children there. As well as our usual book swap, we will be welcoming local author Dawn Casey, who will be telling stories from her popular Nature Tales books, and leading a crafting session.

The event is free - just bring along some children’s books to swap. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and only adults accompanying children will be admitted.

We hope that you will also consider joining the Group as a member - it’s only £7 per year and makes our activities possible.

Please contact [email protected] with any enquiries.