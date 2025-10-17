5th Haywards Heath Cubs crown Sam’s Fish Bar Restaurant 'Haywards Heath Chip Champions!'

16th October 2025 — The streets of Haywards Heath were sizzling with excitement this week as the 5th Haywards Heath Cubs set out on their annual Chip Shop Challenge, a beloved tradition that puts local chip shops to the ultimate taste test.

Led by their Leaders the Cubs hiked around the chip shops of the town armed with paper plates, ketchup, and plenty of enthusiasm, the Cubs sampled (in huge volume) and scored their way through the evening. In the end, it was Sam’s Fish Bar Restaurant that took home the title of 'Very Best Chips in Haywards Heath 2025' narrowly beating the competition. A certificate was awarded to Sam. The shop staff were praised not only for their tasty chips but also for their hospitality and helpfulness.