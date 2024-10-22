Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

5th Haywards Heath Scouts thank Mayor for their visit & meeting at the Town Hall

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor and Town Clerk were delighted to host the 5th Haywards Heath (st Paul’ Scouts visit to the Town Hall, to learn more about the role of the Mayor, the Clerk and the work of the Town Council.

The 18 cubs, aged 8-10) were accompanied by 3 leaders and enjoyed asking the Mayor about her role. They were intrigued to learn about the varied responsibilities of the Council and what they do for the local community, etc. They found out what a busy but rewarding role being Mayor of Haywards Heath is and about the Mayor’s Charity and fundraising activities. They also took part in a ‘Scouts’ Council Meeting, chaired by the Town Mayor and debated about the environment and what they would like to see in a new Clair Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: "What a fun evening we had with these delightful young girls and boys. It’s so fantastic to see our youth so engaged and committed to the local community and the environment. Their feedback and resolutions will be presented to Council in November.

Haywards Heath Mayor chairs a 'Scouts' Council Meeting

"Empowering our youth is very important issue to me. I believe being part of a local group like Scouts and Girl Guiding is a wonderful thing. These young people learn to ask the big questions, play their part, and think for themselves. Being part of this can help them to build confidence in themselves and stand up for what they believe in. It was truly wonderful to spend time debating and discussing issues with the 5th Haywards Heath Scouts and I hope this inspires this younger generation on their own paths to growth and success.”

Michael Main, Assist Cub Leader of the 5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scout Group, added: “Thank you so much for sparing your time to show us how the Town Council functions and what the Mayor and Town Clerk do. It was both informative and entertaining for our Cubs. You were both brilliant with them!

All the Cubs and Leaders greatly enjoyed our visit. Feedback from the Cubs was that they would all like to be Mayor”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the 5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scouts, visit https://5hhscouts.org/

To read minutes and agendas of Haywards Heath Town Council’s Committee Meetings and news and events, visit https://www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/