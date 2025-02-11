60 dwellings on land at Mockbeggars Farm

By Susan King
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:52 BST
Developers Cala Homes have engaged residents on the initial details of their reserved matters planning application.

Developers Cala Homes have engaged residents on the initial details of their reserved matters planning application for 60 dwellings on land at Mockbeggars Farm, off London Road, Uckfield. People were invited to attend a consultation at Uckfield Civic Centre at the end of January.

Outline planning permission was granted in early 2024 for the site following an appeal by the prospective developers, Obsidian Strategic Land Management Ltd, to the Planning Inspectorate.

At the Appeal, two representatives of Uckfield Town Council appeared as interested parties in support of the local planning authority,Wealden District Council, whose original decision was to refuse the application. The initial submission of the planning application was on April 26, 2022, with a refusal by Wealden District Council on June 22,2023.

Mockbeggars Farm Imageplaceholder image
Mockbeggars Farm Image

With WDC resolving not to defend the Appeal, at the decision of the Planning Inspectorate, the appeal was then allowed on 15 March 2024 and planning permission was granted 'in outline for the development of60 dwellings, access and internal roads, parking, ancillary structures, landscaping and open space, drainage and other associated works. All matters reserved apart from access at Land at Mockbeggars Farm, Uckfield, TN22 2EB.'

Uckfield Town Council’s response to the decision, published on March 20, 2024, can be found on the council's website:https://www.uckfieldtc.gov.uk/news/land-at-mockbeggars-farm-appeal-decision-response/

