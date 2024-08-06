80 year-old Sussex grandfather releases his first ever music EP

At the age of 79, Neil Ferrigan, a beloved dad and grandad from Hurstpierpoint, is fulfilling a lifelong dream by releasing his debut EP, 'I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends)'.

This collection of five original children's songs, composed back in 1979, will finally be available for digital release on September 4.

Inspired by his maternal grandfather, his parents, and the vibrant family music sessions of his youth, Neil composed and performed these songs for his young children. "Each song literally came out of the blue," Neil explains. "It's a mystery to me and remains so to this day."

Despite the passage of time, the songs have retained their charm and relevance, delighting not only his children but also his grandchildren, as well as young audiences at a Croydon nursery managed by his wife, Mary.

"Young children of all generations still like fairies and animals in songs," Neil notes, underscoring the timeless appeal of his music.

Recording the EP has been a journey of discovery for Neil, who described the process as “enjoyable and enlightening".

The sessions took place at local production manager Paul Phillips' home studio in Hurstpierpoint.

Neil embraced the challenges, stating: "I enjoyed the challenge of adapting to a professional recording session, and to learn even more the need for patience."

Neil’s path began in Woolwich, London, where he was born into a military family. His early years were spent in post-WW2 Germany before returning to Woolwich and later moving to South East London.

His journey led him to Croydon, where he lived for 47 years, balancing a successful career as a solicitor with his passion for music.

"I qualified as a solicitor and practised in that profession until retiring in 2015," Neil shares. During his years in Croydon, he also served as a school governor and contributed to the local community.

Music has always been an integral part of Neil's life. He played and taught guitar, studied classical guitar to Grade 8, and volunteered with St. Christopher’s Hospice’s Community Band.

His dedication to teaching extended to local primary schools, where he led after-school guitar clubs.

"I have played and taught guitar over many years, running parallel with my life in the law," Neil says.

More recently, and from 2009 until 2022, he joined St. Christopher’s Hospice as a volunteer. During that time, he played guitar in their Community Band, and, he explains: “During Covid time, I ‘guitar-led’ an online patient/staff singing group, which lasted approx. 18 months. Quite a feat for all of us!"

The decision to release these songs was driven by family encouragement.

"It has been ‘family pressure’ to get the children’s songs, which had been composed and written back in 1979, out into the public domain," Neil reveals.

As a special surprise, Neil and Mary have kept the definitive plans under wraps, planning to reveal the news closer to the release date.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Neil shares that his live performance at the 2023 local HURSTfolk. music festival was a personal highlight, and he eagerly anticipates returning in 2024.

And on the matter of plans beyond this EP, Neil promises that the best is yet to come and is excited about the future. Neil plans to write and release more children’s songs. He has also been invited by, and has already helped start a musical group at, St. Peter and St. James Hospice in Haywards Heath.”

'I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends)' will be released digitally on September 4, and will be available via all major streaming services.

Head to https://linktr.ee/neilferrigan for more info.