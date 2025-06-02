8,000 young carers in East Sussex need a break this summer

Care for the Carers, the leading charity supporting unpaid carers in East Sussex, has launched a fundraising appeal to provide vital respite for the 8,000 young carers in the county. The appeal marks National Carers Week (9th – 15th June), a nationwide campaign highlighting the challenges faced by unpaid carers and the urgent need for better support. The campaign highlights the vital role carers play in our communities and draws attention to just how important caring is.

Jamie’s Story: A Childhood of Responsibility

Jamie is 11 and lives near Hastings. He loves dogs and going to the beach. But while other children his age are enjoying the summer holidays, Jamie’s days begin with responsibility. At 6am, he wakes up, makes breakfast, puts on a wash, plays a game with his brother, and helps his mum take a shower - all before heading off to school.

Jamie is a young carer, one of thousands of young carers in East Sussex who will spend their summer caring instead of having a holiday. As a result of their caring responsibilities, many young carers experience social isolation, emotional stress, and missed opportunities for play and education.

Jamie, 11 years old, is a young carer from Hastings

The Urgent Need for Support in East Sussex

A young carer is someone 18 years old or younger who helps look after a relative with a disability, illness, mental health condition, or drug or alcohol problem. This could be a parent or a sibling.

Up to 1 in 5 children in the UK are young carers, with many missing school or struggling with their education due to their caring responsibilities.

In East Sussex alone, there are up to 8,000 young carers whose childhoods are being affected.

Young Carers enjoying an outing with the Young Carers Club

How Care for the Carers is Making a Difference

Care for the Carers, a charity based in East Sussex, with local hubs in Eastbourne, Uckfield, Hastings and Lewes supports family and friend carers of all ages, living across East Sussex. The charity runs Young Carers Clubs in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Uckfield. The Clubs offer young carers a 90-minute session every month where they can relax, play, and build friendships with others who understand their experiences. It costs £45 to hire the venue for one 90-minute Club.

Jamie has attended Young Carers Club for the past three years, transforming from a quiet, withdrawn child into a confident, energetic young person. He says: "Before Young Carers Club, I didn’t go out much. Now I have friends who understand, and we always have fun, even if it’s been a hard day at home."

Young Carers Club sessions provide young carers with sports, cooking classes, and social activities, helping them to relax and regain a sense of childhood.

Through the summer, Care for the Carers also provide day trips for young carers, and activities for families, to provide respite. Respite for children just means the chance to have a break from their daily caring responsibilities – the chance to be children.

How the Public Can Help

Care for the Carers is calling on East Sussex residents to Give Young Carers a Break this Summer and help fund these vital services.

£45 covers venue hire for one Young Carers Club session.

covers venue hire for one Young Carers Club session. £90 funds a picnic for young carers and their families.

funds a picnic for young carers and their families. £500 provides a day at Legoland for 10 young carers.

"Young carers give so much of their time and energy to supporting loved ones. This appeal is about giving young carers in East Sussex a break this summer. This means giving them the childhood moments they deserve at our monthly Young Carers Clubs and on organised day trips throughout the summer. Your generosity is a gift allowing young carers the chance to be children,” said Jennifer Twist, CEO of Care for the Carers.

Donate Today

To support young carers in East Sussex, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/90minutesofchildhood to give young carers a break this summer —one 90-minute session at a time.