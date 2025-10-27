86-year-old Peter proves that age is just a number

This October and November, across Chichester District, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign, which launched on Sunday, October 5, and runs until Monday, November 17, celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

Everyone Active, which runs The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester District, in partnership with Chichester District Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

86-year-old, Peter Danks, for example, has been a familiar face at Bourne Leisure Centre since it first opened in 1989. Living nearby, he regularly attends the leisure centre’s Keep Fit classes and follows a tailored exercise programme in the gym.

86-year-old Peter Danks at Bourne Leisure Centre

Peter has always enjoyed sport. “I played cricket until I broke my leg in 1997, and before that did athletics, football and the triple jump. These days, I try to walk a mile a day to stay mobile,” says Peter.

Despite past health challenges including a broken leg and a knee replacement, alongside a recent arthritic flare-up, Peter remains determined to stay active. “Keeping fit helps me stay agile and it’s great for meeting other like-minded people. The sessions lift my mood, and I always feel refreshed afterwards”, he explains.

Peter believes staying active is as important for the mind as it is for the body. He believes, “age is just a number so ignore it and enjoy yourself. You’re younger than you think and it’s far better than sitting in front of the TV!”

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing more than 20,000 attendances each month.

Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

By signing up here, people can find out more about local senior sessions and receive inspirational videos from our fantastic senior members, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Proving that gyms, swimming pools and other activities are perfect for people of all ages to use and enjoy, watch our inspirational stories from older members across the country here.

Continuing to prioritise inclusivity, Everyone Active now offers a Move More membership. Available at Westgate Leisure Centre, it aims to help inactive residents get moving through affordable, inclusive sport, swim and social activities.

The three-month, means-tested scheme supports people on Universal or Pension Credit, offering access to quiet swims, walking sports, Good Boost sessions and community programmes to boost wellbeing and reduce isolation. For more information, visit the website here.