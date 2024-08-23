A Beginning, a Muddle and an End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Where do novelists get their ideas from?At Cyprus Hall on Wednesday 4th September u3a members and non members will hear an entertaining, informative talk that will especially interest any aspiring writers.

Where do novelists get their ideas from?

At Cyprus Hall on Wednesday 4th September u3a members and non members will hear an entertaining, informative talk that will especially interest any aspiring writers.

The speaker, Bobbie Darbyshire will explain how the complex world of character, location, plot and subplot arrives in a writer’s mind. Winner of the 2008 fiction prize at the National Academy of Writing and the New Delta Review Creative Non-fiction Prize 2010, she is author of five novels, including “The Posthumous Adventures of Harry Whittaker” and “The Third Bus”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Darbyshire

Bobbie has worked as barmaid, mushroom picker, film extra, maths coach, cabinet minister’s private secretary, care assistant and volunteer adult-literacy teacher, as well as in social research and government policy. Bobbie lives in London and hosts a writers’ group.

Doors open at 9.45am, entrance is free to u3a and non u3a members. Refreshments are available.