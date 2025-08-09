A Bexhill Tea Party...you are invited

By sharon blagrove
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
A silent auction with some fab prizes.placeholder image
A silent auction with some fab prizes.
Join the party in fantastic surroundings when we raise funds for the Breast Cancer Now Charity. Everyone is welcome

This is a great chance to give help to a great cause. If you, or someone you know has suffered with this awful disease, we are hoping you will come to the party. Even if you just want to help with the fundraising, please do come on down.

Most Popular

Cream teas and other treats are the order of the day, in really beautiful surroundings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are also having a Silent Auction, and there are some great prizes to win whilst helping to raise funds. Raffles too, so come on down!

The party will be held on Saturday, August30 at Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill on Sea. TN39 3RJ

Please tell others and we look forward to seeing you there.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice