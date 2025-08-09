A Bexhill Tea Party...you are invited

A silent auction with some fab prizes.

Join the party in fantastic surroundings when we raise funds for the Breast Cancer Now Charity. Everyone is welcome

This is a great chance to give help to a great cause. If you, or someone you know has suffered with this awful disease, we are hoping you will come to the party. Even if you just want to help with the fundraising, please do come on down.

Cream teas and other treats are the order of the day, in really beautiful surroundings.

We are also having a Silent Auction, and there are some great prizes to win whilst helping to raise funds. Raffles too, so come on down!

The party will be held on Saturday, August30 at Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill on Sea. TN39 3RJ

Please tell others and we look forward to seeing you there.