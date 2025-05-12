A Brighton man is walking every street in the city to raise funds for the homelessness charity that helped him rebuild his life
Sussex Emmaus, based in Portslade, provides a home, work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and strong community life, the charity offers more than just a place to stay - it helps individuals (known as companions) rebuild their lives and regain independence.
Inspired by the sweeping aerial views of Brighton shown in the popular TV series Grace, Sussex Emmaus companion Miles wondered just how many streets he had already explored. This sparked his idea to walk them all while photographing the city’s diverse architecture along the way.
Now, Miles is determined to take on every roadin the city to raise funds for Sussex Emmaus, the charity that is supporting him after he previously experienced homelessness. So far, Miles has covered 592 miles since January and is two-thirds of the way through his epic challenge.
Miles said, “Walking helps clear my head and gives me time to reflect. Brighton is full of hidden gems, and this challenge is my way of giving something back to Sussex Emmaus, who have helped me rebuild my life after experiencing homelessness.”
Donations raised through Miles’ challenge will go directly towards Sussex Emmaus, helping others to rebuild their lives.
Supporters can follow Miles’ progress and photography, which features everything from historic clock towers to quirky modern homes, on the Sussex Emmaus social media platforms: @Emmausbrighton
To donate or learn more about the challenge, visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/MileswalksBrigh
You can also follow Miles’ progress on his Instagram page: @mileswalksbrighton