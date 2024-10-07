A bumper crop for Harvest Festival at Bexhill school

By Angela Ford
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:05 BST
Children at St Peter & St Paul CE (VA) Primary in Bexhill supported Bexhill Food Bank with their Harvest Collection.

St Peter & St Paul CE (VA) Primary celebrated Harvest with a special service led by Father Stephen from St Peter's Church.

Parents donated over 1000 items of food which were then gifted to Bexhill Food Bank.

Mrs Hamill, Headteacher, said: “Our children and parents are so generous and we thank them for their gifts.

“Bexhill Food Bank is a charity supported by the school every year and we know is a valuable resources for the town.”

