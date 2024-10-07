A bumper crop for Harvest Festival at Bexhill school
Children at St Peter & St Paul CE (VA) Primary in Bexhill supported Bexhill Food Bank with their Harvest Collection.
St Peter & St Paul CE (VA) Primary celebrated Harvest with a special service led by Father Stephen from St Peter's Church.
Mrs Hamill, Headteacher, said: “Our children and parents are so generous and we thank them for their gifts.
“Bexhill Food Bank is a charity supported by the school every year and we know is a valuable resources for the town.”
