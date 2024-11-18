A bumper week for Hastings Celebrants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kate and Kate Celebrants are having an amazing week this week - not only are they launching the first ever Funeral Celebrant Day this Friday but, they're also featuring in ITV's Evil Escapes, streaming from Tuesday. What a week!

Kate and Kate Celebrants are a pair of local entrepreneurs who work within the funeral profession. They run the country-wide organisation Coffin Club UK which is, this Friday, launching the first ever Funeral Celebrant Day.

"We know what an amazing bunch of people funeral celebrants are, and how important the work they do is. We wanted to have a day that recognises that and where they can tell the world what they do, how they can make funerals personal and meaningful and how families can get hold of them in their time of need.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what funeral celebrants come up with to celebrate their day."

The first ever Funeral Celebrant Day is Friday 22nd November 2024

It was through Coffin Club that Kate and Kate were approached by a production company to be part of a pilot show on funerals featuring blind, hearing impaired and voiceless comedians - Jamie MacDonald, Eshaan Akbar and Lee Ridley.

"We had great fun working with the guys," say Kate and Kate, "and, tried to impart some of our knowledge on how to plan the perfect send-off - we haven't seen the finished results yet, so we're hoping, if nothing else, it gets people talking about what is so often a taboo subject."

Evil Escapes is streaming on ITVX from Tuesday and is on ITV1 on Tuesday, November 19 at 11.45pm.