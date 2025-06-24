A busy first month for Hailsham's new mayor and deputy mayor

The newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Cllrs Chris Bryant and Colin Mitchell, have enjoyed a successful and busy first month in office since taking office on 28th May.

Throughout their first four weeks, Cllrs Bryant and Mitchell have taken an active role in representing the town and engaging with residents, businesses, and community organisations.

Their commitment to community engagement has been evident through their attendance at a wide variety of events, demonstrating their dedication to fostering a strong sense of connection and support within Hailsham.

Cllr Bryant has attended numerous community events, including the Town Council's Sussex Day celebrations held in Vicarage Field on Saturday [21 June] and Hailsham Community College's Sports Awards presentation held at the Hailsham Pavilion on Monday [23 June].

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell and Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant

Cllr Mitchell enjoyed being part of the launch of Hailsham Photographic Society's annual print exhibition at the Charles Hunt Centre last week, and was also proud to attend the Hailsham Allotment Society's Open Day which took place at the Battle Road allotment site, as well as the town's Sussex Day event.

Another key highlight of the month will be the Mayor and Deputy Mayor's attendance at the second annual Stand Proud in Hailsham event, which takes place at The White Hart in Horsebridge this coming Saturday [28th June], an event bringing the whole community together to celebrate Pride Month - and equality and diversity in Hailsham.

Also taking place towards the end of June is the Hailsham Bonfire Society's Flaming Fun Day at the Western Road Recreation Ground - which the Town Mayor will attend.

Furthermore, at this year's Armed Forces Day Service, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will join residents, veterans and other councillors at the Hailsham War Memorial, to show their support for the armed forces community. Both events take place on Sunday 29th June.

Looking ahead, Town Mayor Cllr Bryant is keen to continue representing the people of Hailsham and meeting members of the local community at future civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations.

Cllr Bryant said: "I am honoured to serve as Mayor of Hailsham and represent such a fantastic community. My first month in office has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I've been welcomed with open arms by so many residents and community organisations."

"It's been a privilege to attend various events, and these experiences have reinforced my belief in the strength and spirit of our town. I'm eager to continue building on that sense of community."

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "It's been a pleasure to step into this new role and start connecting with so many wonderful people across Hailsham. The events I've attended so far have been a real showcase of the passion and commitment of our local groups and volunteers."

"I’m looking forward to continuing to support the Mayor and serve our town with pride and enthusiasm."